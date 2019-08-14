Indian aggression could never suppress freedom struggle of Indian occupied Kashmiris

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Tuesday said Indian aggression could never suppress the freedom struggle of the people of Indian occupied Kashmir and current wave of inhuman brutalities of the Indian forces had exposed real face of India before international community.

The minister said while addressing a public gathering at Lal Haveli in connection with the celebrations of Independence Day and Kashmir Solidarity Day here.

He said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi started his politics on bloodshed and added Pakistan wanted peace, not war. Pakistan would continue its diplomatic, moral, and political support for the Kashmiris' right to self-determination, he added.

Sheikh Rashid informed that the Samjhauta Express train service had been suspended.

He said that India had engaged in illegal measures to change the special status of Kashmir and that move would have serious repercussions on the regional peace and stability.

The minister said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri people would not go waste. He was opined that Kashmir would be liberated soon from the clutches of Indian forces.

He lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan who highlighted the Kashmir issue at International forum in true spirit.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was making all out efforts to strengthen the country's economy, he added.