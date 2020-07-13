UrduPoint.com
Indian Army Troops Injure Five Innocent Civilians In Khuiratta Sector Along LoC: ISPR

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 01:40 AM

Indian Army troops injure five innocent civilians in Khuiratta Sector along LoC: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :The Indian Army troops yet in another unprovoked ceasefire violation injured five innocent civilians including an 11 years old girl and a woman in Khuiratta Sector along the line of control (LoC).

In a tweet, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Major General Babar Iftikhar informed about the repeated ceasefire violations by Indian Army troops across the LoC.

He added that the Pakistan Army troops responded effectively and targeted those Indian posts which initiated fire.

More Stories From Pakistan

