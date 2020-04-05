UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Troops Killed 87 Kashmiris During Ongoing Month

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 03:10 PM

Indian troops killed 87 Kashmiris during ongoing month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Indian troops martyred 87 Kashmiris including 3 women during the ongoing 8-month long siege and lockdown in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

According to a report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on the completion of eight months of unrelenting military siege and lockdown, today, since India had revoked the special status of occupied Kashmir on 5th August, last year, at least 956 people were critically injured due to use of brute forces, firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells on peaceful demonstrators by Indian military, paramilitary and police personnel in the occupied territory.

The report said that during the period, at least 956 people were critically injured due to use of brute forces, firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells on peaceful demonstrators by Indian military, paramilitary and police personnel in the occupied territory.

It said that thousands of Hurriyat leaders, activists, politicians and civil society members including APHC Chairman Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq,High Court Bar Association President Mian Abdul Qayoom, Dr Hameed Fayaz , Muhammad Yasin Attai, Ghulam Muhammad Hubbi, Muhammad Yasin Attai, Showkat Ahmad Bakshi, Noor Mohammad Kalwal, Advocate Zahid Ali, Moulana Mushtaq Veeri, ,Zafar Akbar Butt, Bashir Ahmad Qureshi, Syed Imtiyaz Hyder, Abdul Samad Inqilabi,Abdul Ahad Parra, Trade union leader Mohammad Yaseen Khan and human rights activist Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, continued to remain under house arrest or in jails.

Others illegally detained in Tihar and other jails of India include senior Hurriyat leader, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Syeda Aasiya Andrabi, Fehmeeda Sofi, Nahida Nasreen, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Aiyaz Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Raja Merajuddin Kalwal, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Watali, Mohammad Aslam Wani, Syed Shahid Shah, Syed Shakeel Yousuf Shah, Ghulam Muhammad Butt, Maulana Sarjan Barkati, Qazi Yasir Ahmad and Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar. They are facing illegal detentions in different jails of occupied Kashmir and in India.

The report said that the increasing cordon and search operations had also added to the miseries of the already suffering people of the occupied territory.

Related Topics

India Injured Firing Occupied Kashmir Police Civil Society Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Shakeel August Women Media Court

Recent Stories

Philippines announces 8 new coronavirus deaths, 15 ..

46 minutes ago

KIZAD signs AED55 million deal with India’s larg ..

46 minutes ago

ITC Abu Dhabi introduces free bus-on-demand servic ..

2 hours ago

ADNOC Oasis convenience stores reduce prices of ho ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan reports 45 deaths after 2881 cases of Cor ..

2 hours ago

Japan announces 130 new coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.