India’s aggression has jeopardized regional peace: DPM Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar strongly condemning the Indian missile strikes inside Pakistan said the act had jeopardized regional peace.

"Pakistan strongly condemns India's aggression, which is flagrant violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty, the UN Charter & international law,” he said on his social media platform X late Tuesday.

The DPM said India’s aggression had “jeopardized the regional peace”.

He said Pakistan reserved the right to respond as per Article 51 of the UN Charter, and vowed to take measures as defence.

“We will protect our sovereignty and territorial integrity by all means,” he said.