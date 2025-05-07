Open Menu

Civilian Casualties Reported As India Conducts Missile Strikes Inside Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2025 | 02:40 AM

Civilian casualties reported as India conducts missile strikes inside Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) India on late Tuesday conducted missile strikes at five locations in Pakistan, killing a child and injuring two others including a woman.

According to security sources, India aircraft from their airspace hit the areas in Kotli, Muzaffarabad, Bagh, Ahmad Pur Sharqia and Muridke.

As per initial reports, the civilian population was targeted. One missile struck a mosque in Bahawalpur, where a child was killed and two persons were injured.

Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) while talking to a private television confirmed said the airborne fighter jets of Pakistan Air Force did not let the Indian aircraft enter the Pakistani airspace.

He vowed that Pakistan will respond “at a suitable time and place”.

Recent Stories

Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by ..

Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif

3 hours ago
 District administration reviews April polio campai ..

District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..

3 hours ago
 Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 mi ..

Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million

3 hours ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USP ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..

3 hours ago
 Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: A ..

Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam

3 hours ago
 Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day off ..

Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..

3 hours ago
BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-fre ..

BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food

3 hours ago
 National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqe ..

National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik

3 hours ago
 SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research ..

SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded ..

3 hours ago
 Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack

Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack

3 hours ago
 Workers assured of payment of unpaid salaries befo ..

Workers assured of payment of unpaid salaries before Eidul Azha

3 hours ago
 Journal of Agricultural Research (JAR) retains HEC ..

Journal of Agricultural Research (JAR) retains HEC Y-Category Certification

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan