Indonesian embassy partners with ‘All-Pakistan Women Universities Consortium’ for online sessions on Indonesia

The Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Islamabad has launched the first session of its 4th Online Internship Program (OIP) 2024 in collaboration with Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) in Rawalpindi and All-Pakistan Women Universities Consortium (APWUC) with the theme "Women Empowerment"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) The Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Islamabad has launched the first session of its 4th Online Internship Program (OIP) 2024 in collaboration with Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) in Rawalpindi and All-Pakistan Women Universities Consortium (APWUC) with the theme "Women Empowerment".

The OIP has been divided into ten online lecture sessions with the participation of top speakers from Indonesia and will continue until June 6 2024, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The OIP 2024 was officially opened virtually by the Director General of Information and Public Diplomacy, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia, Ambassador Siti Nugraha Mauludiah.

"I appreciate the friendship between the two countries and hope that OIP can encourage the young generation to understand the strong history between Indonesia and Pakistan, then implement it in the current context.”

Earlier, speaking at the opening ceremony of OIP held at the Fatima Jinnah Women University, the Chargé d' Affaires of Indonesia Mr. Rahmat Hindiarta underlined the close Indonesia-Pakistan relations that had been built by the founders of both countries, President Soekarno and Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

“Now, on the way to 75th Anniversary of Indonesia-Pakistan Diplomatic Relations, it is time to fill this excellent relationship with stronger cooperation in relevant areas of mutual interest.

For this reason, the Indonesian Embassy in Islamabad has set up priorities for Indonesian diplomacy in Pakistan, including the economy and people-to-people contacts. And APWUJ is one of the right partners for the Embassy," he said.

On this occasion, Prof. Dr. Uzaira Rafique, Vice Chancellor of Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) and chairperson of the All-Pakistan Women Universities Consortium (APWUC) in her remarks said that APWUC campuses are a free place for Pakistani female students to actualize their potentials.

"I invite all participants to seriously pay attention to the sessions to improve understanding on the dynamics of Indonesia and note various elements that are relevant for Pakistan. Hopefully in the future, we can visit Indonesia to see more about Indonesia's progress,” she remarked.

The first session started with the lecture of Ms. Chusnul Mariyah, Ph.D. from the Faculty of Political Sciences, University of Indonesia on "Indonesian Politics : Between islam and Nationalism." She highlighted the trends of oligarchy, nepotism, and abandoning merit system in political recruitment in Indonesian domestic politics.

She also stressed that democracy cannot be taken for granted, but it must be continuously pursued at all times. “Elections with integrity are very important. (To campaign for it) we need the catchy terms, such as halal politics or halal elections”. Addressing hundreds of female students from women universities in Pakistan, Ms. Mariyah explained in detail on how to achieve certain position through halal ways.

The current OIP is more special this time since the Indonesian Embassy is collaborating with the consortium of 18 women universities throughout Pakistan. To further strengthen friendly relations between the young generation of the two countries, the Indonesian Embassy in Islamabad also showcased the Indonesian medley dances created by the Indonesian students at the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) along with the dancing performances of FJUW students.

The other speakers of OIP include Prof. Dian Masyita, Ph.D. from the Indonesian International Islamic University (UIII), Ms. Angela Tanoesoedibjo, Vice Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy, and Fourth Indonesian President’s daughters, Ms. Alissa Wahid and Ms. Yenny Wahid, the activists of democracy, pluralism, and religious moderation.