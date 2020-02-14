Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 114,300 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 114,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 51,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1466.30 feet, which was 80.30 feet higher than its dead level 1380 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 17,500 cusecs and outflow as 48,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1182.85 feet, which was 142.85 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 12,800 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 49,400, 42,500 and 4,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 8,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 7,400 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.