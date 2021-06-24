Indus River System Authority releases 270,400 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 270,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 231,500 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 270,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 231,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1445.70 feet, which was 61.70 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 111,800 and 155,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1154.40 feet, which was 116.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 44,300 and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 160,600, 152,900 and 44,900 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 39,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 5,500 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.