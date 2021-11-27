UrduPoint.com

Industrial Labour To Be Given Ownership Rights In Labour Colonies Soon: Minister

Sat 27th November 2021 | 07:25 PM

Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan said on Saturday that the incumbent government has taken different initiatives for labourer while the ownership rights would be announced soon in labour colonies for industrial labour

Addressing a ceremony organized at Multan Chamber of Commerce here, the provincial minister said that labour department was being made computerized in order to bring transparency. He termed approval of worker welfare funds bill as one the biggest achievement of the Punjab government. He said that domestic worker bill has also been passed by the provincial government which would be beneficiary for the workers.

Ansar Majeed Khan added that 15,200 industrial units have started self assessment which reflects their trust of the government. He said that labour cards were being started for the industrial labourer through which they would be able to get 15 percent discount from more than 20 outlets while various other facilities would also be provided to them through the card.

He announced that labour card would be started from January 2022.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Labour Punjab Liaquat Ali Chatha said that numbers of required members for registration of social security has been increased from five to ten. He said that inspection of industrial department could be done only once in five years. He said that efforts have been speed up for releasing pending welfare grant of Rs 16 billion to industrial labourer.

President Multan Chamber of Commerce Khawaja Muhammad Hussain stressed upon the need to improve capacity of social security hospitals. He suggested that dispensaries should be set up at industrial centres for worker's facilitation. He also asked minister to relax admission policy in workers welfare schools.

President DG Khan Chamber of Commerce Khawaja Jalaluddin Romi and others were also spoke on the occasion.

