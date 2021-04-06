Insaf mobile shops programme launched in Multan

Deputy Commissioner Multan Ali Shahzad inaugurated ' Insaf sasti mobile shops' program with an objective to provide commodities to citizens at their door steps on cheaper rates during holy month of Ramadan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Multan Ali Shahzad inaugurated ' Insaf sasti mobile shops' program with an objective to provide commodities to citizens at their door steps on cheaper rates during holy month of Ramadan.

Speaking on this occasion, DC said that Insaf mobile shops programme is revolutionary step of the incumbent government.

He said that 100 mobile shops were being introduced in the city as commodities will be provided to these shops on market rates.

Ali Shahzad said that the commodities will be available on less prices at the mobile shops as compare to open market.

The vehicles will be placed at fixed sites in the city while geo tagging also be made.

Price magistrates will check these vehicles.

As many as 11 Ramadan bazaars were being established in the district and mobile shops will help to avert from rush into the Ramadan bazaars.

The mobile shops also did road march from Gulgasht Bosan road to Ghanta Ghar chowk.

Special prayer was also made for the success of the program and progress and prosperity of the country.

Assistant Commissioner city Kahawaja Umair Mahmood and market committee officials were present.