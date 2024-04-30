Inter District Fire,rescue Drill Competition Held
Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2024 | 02:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Inter District Fire and Drill Competition of Sargodha division was held here on Tuesday at Rescue
Fire and Rescue staff from all districts of the division, including Khushab, Mianwali, Bhakkar and Sargodha, participated in the event under the supervision of their respective District Emergency Officers.
District Emergency Officer Sargodha Mazhar Shah welcomed officers,teams
and staffers in Sargodha.
Divisional Emergency Officer Dr Foad Shahzad supervised the event and evaluated
performance of all teams.
The staffers showcased their skills with full professional techniques and motivation.
After evaluation, there was a tie between Sargodha and Mianwali teams as both of them secured
equal grading and first position.
Later on, the winner was decided by tossing the coin as decided by the Divisional Emergency Officer, and Mianwali won the competition.
