Inter-faith harmony imperative for national prosperity

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Punjab University Acting Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Abdullah Khan Durrani has said that inter-faith harmony is necessary for development and prosperity of Pakistan.

He was addressing a Christmas cake-cutting ceremony, organised by the Punjab University’s Aman Ittehad Committee at Faisal Auditorium, here on Thursday.

Former minister Bilal Yasin, Registrar Dr Ahmed Islam, Resident Officer-II Muhammad Kashif Nazir, President PU Administrative and Technical Staff Association Chaudhry Basharat Mehmood, Chairman Christian Ittehad Aman Committee Chaudhry Mushtaq Masih, administrative officers, faculty members and a large number of Christian employees and their family members were present.

Prof Dr. Abdullah Durrani extended Christmas greetings to the Christian community in his address and said "we support the minorities in all matters". He said, "We all can get the country out of crises through unity." He announced three thousand rupees for each Christian employee on Christmas.

Bilal Yasin congratulated the Christian employees on Christmas.

He promised that 15 per cent and 44 per cent allowances would be given to the Punjab University employees. He said if he gets a chance to serve again, he would resume the journey of public service.

Dr. Ahmed islam said the PU was taking steps for development of employees including sanitary workers.

Chairman Christian Ittehad Aman Committee Ch Mushtaq Masih said "we are grateful to the university administration, employees and faculty members for sharing the joy of Christmas with us". He said all employees in the Punjab University live with love and respect. He said "we are a peace-loving nation and will continue to play a role for establishment of peace in Pakistan".

Chaudhry Mushtaq said all VCs, administrative officials, teachers, employees and students behave well with the Christian community.

President PU Administrative and Technical Staff Association Chaudhry Basharat Mehmood said Chaudhry Mushtaq played a role in uniting all communities in the university.

Later, the cake-cutting ceremony was held.