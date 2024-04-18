Open Menu

Intercollegiate Women Competitions Held:

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2024 | 01:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Sargodha board of Intermediate and Secondary Education organized inter-collegiate female tug-of-war and cycle race competitions here on Thursday.

The guest of the tournament was Director Physical Education Sargodha Board Roshan Zameer.

In the tug-of-war competition, Government Girls Degree College Chandni Chowk secured the first position, while Superior Girls College took the second position.

Whereas, in the cycling competition, Punjab Girl College won the first position, Superior Girl College secured second and Government Girls Degree College Chandni Chowk got third position.

On the occasion, the guest Director Physical Education Roshan Zameer emphasized the importance of sports alongside education for a healthy society.

He said that Education Board was utilizing all the resources for the promotion of sports activities in education institutions.

