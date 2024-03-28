Open Menu

Interior Minister, CM KP Vow To Eliminate Terrorism

Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2024 | 09:28 PM

Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur here on Thursday vowed to eliminate the scourge of terrorism and expedite intelligence-based operations further

Both the leaders expressed deep condolences on the killing of the Chinese national at the Besham suicide blast.

The Interior Minister arrived at the Chief Minister House where was welcomed by the KP CM and exchanged views on the security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

They expressed complete solidarity with families of victims of Chinese nationals, people, Govt of China and expressed the resolve to bring the facilitators behind the attack to justice.

Mohsin Naqvi said that culprits could not escape from the clutches of law.

The minister directed effective coordination to counter the menace of terrorism and that through such nefarious acts, the courage of the Pakistani nation could not be shaken.

He said the terrorists would be dealt with full might as the fight against terrorism was for the country's survival.

He assured all out support to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

