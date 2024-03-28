Interior Minister, CM KP Vow To Eliminate Terrorism
Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2024 | 09:28 PM
Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur here on Thursday vowed to eliminate the scourge of terrorism and expedite intelligence-based operations further
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur here on Thursday vowed to eliminate the scourge of terrorism and expedite intelligence-based operations further.
Both the leaders expressed deep condolences on the killing of the Chinese national at the Besham suicide blast.
The Interior Minister arrived at the Chief Minister House where was welcomed by the KP CM and exchanged views on the security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
They expressed complete solidarity with families of victims of Chinese nationals, people, Govt of China and expressed the resolve to bring the facilitators behind the attack to justice.
Mohsin Naqvi said that culprits could not escape from the clutches of law.
The minister directed effective coordination to counter the menace of terrorism and that through such nefarious acts, the courage of the Pakistani nation could not be shaken.
He said the terrorists would be dealt with full might as the fight against terrorism was for the country's survival.
He assured all out support to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Recent Stories
Pak, NZ T20I series online ticket booking from tomorrow
Pak-Türkiye strategize to boost bilateral trade to $5 billion
Chief Representative of CFFEX in Pakistan and PSX Director meet Finance Minister
SC conditionally allows army courts to announce reserved verdicts
12 suspects criminals arrests in search operation:SSP Larkana
Mayor Karachi chairs meeting of SSWMB
PMDC’s int’l recognition ‘historic milestone’ for Pakistan’s health in ..
Secretary HUD&PHE Asad Ullah Khan visits RDA
NHA mobilizes efforts to clear landslide in Zhob-Dhanasar section of N-50
China to surpass 1 billion 5G connections this year: GSMA
Students gather at GCU to express solidarity with Palestinians, Kashmiris
'Operation Beethoven': Dutch 2.5bn-euro charm offensive to keep ASML
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SC conditionally allows army courts to announce reserved verdicts7 minutes ago
-
12 suspects criminals arrests in search operation:SSP Larkana7 minutes ago
-
Mayor Karachi chairs meeting of SSWMB7 minutes ago
-
PMDC’s int’l recognition ‘historic milestone’ for Pakistan’s health industry: Ahsan Iqbal4 minutes ago
-
Secretary HUD&PHE Asad Ullah Khan visits RDA4 minutes ago
-
NHA mobilizes efforts to clear landslide in Zhob-Dhanasar section of N-504 minutes ago
-
China to surpass 1 billion 5G connections this year: GSMA5 minutes ago
-
Students gather at GCU to express solidarity with Palestinians, Kashmiris57 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on Profiteers in Hyderabad: 23 Traders Fined57 minutes ago
-
IIOJK authorities to bar Eid prayers at Srinagar Eidgah yet again56 minutes ago
-
Railways CEO shares plans for Eid trains, service upgrades through e-Kutchehri56 minutes ago
-
04 diagnosed with dengue virus in RWP1 hour ago