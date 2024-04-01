Intermediate exams to commence from April 19

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) The First Annual Intermediate Part-II (12th) & Part-I (11th) Examinations 2024 would commence under the aegis of Board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad here from April 19, 2024.

According to Controller Examinations BISE Faisalabad, Inter Part-II Exams 2024 would commence from April 19 and remain continue up to May 6, 2024. Similarly, Inter Part-I Exams would start from May 07 and remain continue up to May 22, 2024.

The practical exams would be held from May 27 to July 31, he said, adding that the paper of morning group would start from 8:30 while the evening group would commence from 1:30 p.m. every day except Sunday and Friday as Sunday would be weekly off and on Friday it would start from 2:30 p.

m.

He said that all the candidates were directed to ensure their presence in the examination halls 30 minutes before the commencement of papers. He said that roll number slips were issued to all concerned candidates with a clear direction that mobile phones would not be allowed within 100 yard radius of the examination centers and entry of irrelevant persons were totally banned in the centers under section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

More information in this regard could be obtained from board website www.bisefsd.edu.pk or through telephone numbers 041-2517716, 041-2517712, 041-9330399, 041-2517710 and 041-9330366, he added.