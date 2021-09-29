International conference emphasizes cultural cooperation between Pakistan, China

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :The speakers at international conference emphasized expanding cultural cooperation, knowledge and people-to-people exchanges between Pakistan, China and other countries of the Silk Road.

The Zhejiang and Tsinghua University of China and the Higher education Commission of Pakistan, Silk Road Centre, and Taxila Institute of Asian Civilizations Quaid-i-Azam University jointly organized a two-day conference to promote knowledge and research on Gandhara and ancient cultures of the Silk Road.

The conference sessions were held online simultaneously in Beijing, Hangzhou and Islamabad, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The speeches and research papers presented at the conference highlighted the ancient links between Gandhara and China made possible by the channels of the Silk Road.

Celebrating 70 years of friendship between Pakistan and China, the conference sessions also highlighted the value of cultural diversity and dialogue for peace and progress in the Silk Road region.

For over 1500 years, the historical Silk Road served as an inspiring symbol of connecting diverse cultures and promoting development.

The ancient network of roads established connections between China, South and Central Asia that still exist.

In his opening remarks, Pakistan Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque highlighted the significance of close ties between Pakistan and China. He said, "China and Pakistan are linked historically and geographically through the ancient Silk Road. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor has already opened up new opportunities for development and enhancing connectivity. This conference will also contribute to boost research and people to people contacts." The Ambassador congratulated the organizers for organizing this important conference despite the COVID-19 challenges.

The conference concluded with signing a declaration for future cooperation among all the partners including Zhejiang University, Tsinghua University, Higher Education Commission, Quaid-i-Azam University and Silk Road Centre.