International Day of Friendship to be marked on July 30

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :The International Day of Friendship will be marked on July 30 (Sunday) across the globe including Pakistan that promotes the role that friendship plays in promoting peace in many cultures.

It was observed on July 30 each year.

To mark the International Day of Friendship, the UN encourages governments, organisations, and community groups to hold events, activities and initiatives that promote solidarity, mutual understanding and reconciliation.

In 2011, the UN proclaimed the International Day of Friendship with the idea that friendship between peoples, countries, and cultures can inspire peace efforts and build bridges between communities.

The UN wanted the day to involve young people, as future leaders, in community activities that include different cultures and promote international understanding and respect for diversity.