International Mother Language Day observed

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :International Mother Language Day was observed on Monday here by organized a colorful event with a collaboration of Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS).

Speaking the event, Sindhi Adabi Sangat`s former Secretary General Sindh, Prominent Writer, poet Dr Adal Soomro said, language is a source of communication to have interaction with others. Child makes links with family, relatives, culture and religion in his mother language. According to him, the relationship of language and culture go hand by hand. Mother language is an asset to us as it represents a special culture, melody, and colours of life, he added.

According to Dr Soomro, every child has right to get education in his/her mother language.

A child becomes more expressive in his mother tongue. Because child's psychological and personality development depends upon what he conveys through the mother tongue, he added, Ms Keenjhar said a child expresses his first feelings, happiness, fear, and his first words in his mother tongue. Unfortunately, parents concentrate on English and urdu because they are reluctant to communicate with their children in mother languages, she added.

According to her, stability of Russia, Canada, Belgium, Iran, Turkey etc lie in acceptance of mother languages. They gave respect to individual by accepting linguistic identification.

Social activists, educationists, journalists and lawyers attended the event.