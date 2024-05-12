International Nurses Day Shines Spotlight On Healthcare Heroes
Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) International Nurses Day was observed worldwide on Sunday (Today) to acknowledge their invaluable contribution to health care and health security.
This global celebration occurs annually on May 12, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale.
This year's theme, "Our Nurses, Our Future: the economic power of care," underscores the significant contributions of nurses.
According to the World Health Organization and the International Council of Nurses, this year's focus aims to reshape perceptions of nursing for the substantial economic and societal benefits.
International Nurses Day serves as a poignant reminder of the vital role nurses play as the backbone of the healthcare system.
With their unwavering dedication, nurses provide round-the-clock care, administer medication, and advocate for patients' well-being.
Beyond their essential duties, nurses also serve as educators, empowering patients to understand their conditions and treatment options.
They facilitate communication and coordination among patients and other healthcare professionals.
Despite their vital role, nurses often face challenges such as heavy workloads and understaffing, leading to burnout and increased stress levels.
Moreover, they bear the emotional burden of witnessing patient suffering and providing end-of-life care.
International Nurses Day provides an opportunity to express gratitude to nurses for their tireless commitment and unwavering compassion.
