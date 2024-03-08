International Women Day: Kaspersky Warns Of Cyber Threats Targeting Women
Ahead of International Women’s Day, Kaspersky experts have conducted research and found malware-infected websites and phishing pages mainly targeting women – including community sites, forums with advice articles, online stores selling clothes or cosmetics for females, and more
According to a press release issued here on Friday, some of the web pages were originally legitimate resources, later hacked by cybercriminals to spread malware.
Kaspersky experts found web skimmers – usually embedded in the code of online shops to steal user payment data, leading to the potential financial loss of a victim.
Moreover, in the code of the pages the researchers also detected Balada injector, a malware forces user to allow notifications from the website.
If a victim agrees, their browser will constantly pop-up a huge number of intrusive notifications on third-party pages, imposing scam content.
SocGholish malware was also detected among web threats on women’s community sites.
This threat persuades users to download and run a malicious script under the guise of browser updates.
Additionally, Kaspersky researchers detected several phishing pages. To continue reading, victims had to enter their personal and bank card details.
Once entered, this information was automatically transmitted to the attackers, while access to the book was never granted.
“The targets of cybercriminals know no bounds. Websites, irrespective of their audience, are vulnerable to mass attacks and what’s particularly concerning is that even reputable platforms can be infiltrated and compromised.
As we celebrate International Women’s Day, we need to recognize the importance of safeguarding our online presence, Kaspersky advised net users.
It’s essential for women, who often face heightened risks online, to exercise caution when installing software or sharing personal information.
It’s a reminder to prioritize our digital safety and empower each other by using reliable cybersecurity measures,” comments Usman Qureshi. Country representative for Pakistan at Kaspersky.
Commenting on the matter, Puruesh Chaudhary, founder and president of the Agahi, a media development and capacity building organization, said that “with the rise of technology, hackers pose a significant risk, targeting women for various malicious intents, including identity theft, financial fraud, and privacy breaches.
In Pakistan, It's essential for women to educate themselves about online safety measures, being cautious about sharing personal information, and being aware of common scams. Empowering women with digital literacy is paramount in mitigating cyber risks creating a safer and more inclusive digital environment for all.”
Ahead of International Women’s Day, in Kaspersky’s special project “Letters to the Past”, female Kaspersky employees highlight the importance of women supporting women and share what advice they would give to their past selves – girls who may still be afraid of the IT world, but later, have become superheroes protecting the world from cyberthreats. Find their inspiring stories on the Women in Tech website, proving nothing can hold you back.
To avoid falling a victim of cybercriminals, Kaspersky experts recommend that women should rely on official websites, authorized retailers, and reputable sources.
Avoid unofficial or suspicious sources that may try to exploit your enthusiasm. Experts also advise to use a reliable security solution, such as Kaspersky Premium, that identifies malicious attachments and blocks phishing sites.
