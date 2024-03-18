Open Menu

Interprovincial Drug Trafficking Gang Members Busted By SIU

Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2024

Interprovincial drug trafficking gang members busted by SIU

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) In an operation conducted by the Special Investigation Unit (SIU)/ Crome Investigation Agency (CIA) of Karachi Police, two individuals allegedly members of an interprovincial drug trafficking gang were apprehended.

The operation was prompted by intelligence suggesting that the suspects were stationed under a bridge near Qalandria Chowk, Shahra-e-Noor Jahan.

The arrested individuals, identified as Khalil and Aamir, were found in possession of approximately 4 kilograms and 215 grams of hashish. Following their apprehension, a case has been filed against them for their involvement in drug trafficking.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects sourced their drugs from individuals known as Kakki and Bhai Jan in Quetta. The accused operated in Faqir Colony, Orangi Town. Subsequently, the drugs were distributed to various consumers in areas including Katti Pahari, Nazimabad, Baldia, Sultanabad, and others, using motorcycles.

Authorities have indicated that further investigation is ongoing to unravel additional details and potential accomplices connected to the drug trafficking network.

