Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 08th December 2019 | 05:40 PM

'Int'l Anti Corruption Day' on December, 9

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :International Anti Corruption Day' will be observed on Monday 9 under the theme: "Together, We Are United Against Corruption" and it also marked the 15th anniversary of the adoption of United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC).

The day encourages a global fight against corruption keeping the sustainable development goal of 2030, is observed to enhance awareness and highlight the dangerous affects of the corruption, besides urging all governments to join hands against corruption by creating awareness of the day and the prevailing issues around it.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB),Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) and other organizations working for elimination of corruption has arranged special programmes, seminars and walks to mark the Day.

On this day anti-corruption watchdogs organize events to engage the general public to effectively fight against corruption and fraud in communities.

Musicals and plays organized to publicize the message of fighting against corruption besides arranging essay competitions on issues surrounding the topic of corruption and the dissemination of posters, flyers and other material to increase awareness levels on corruption.

Corruption is a serious crime that can undermine social and economic development in all societies. No country, region or community is immune. This year United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have developed a joint global campaign, focusing on how corruption affects education, health, justice, democracy, prosperity and development.

Every year $1 trillion is paid in bribes while an estimated $2.6 trillion are stolen annually through corruption – a sum equivalent to more than 5 per cent of the global GDP. In developing countries, according to the United Nations Development Programme, funds lost to corruption are estimated at 10 times the amount of official development assistance.

The 2017 joint international campaign focuses on corruption as one of the biggest impediments to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

On 31 October 2003, the General Assembly adopted the United Nations Convention against Corruption and requested that the Secretary-General designate the (UNODC) as secretariat for the Convention's Conference of States Parties (resolution 58/4).

The Assembly also designated 9 December as International Anti-Corruption Day, to raise awareness of corruption and of the role of the Convention in combating and preventing it. The Convention entered into force in December 2005.

Governments, the private sector, non-governmental organizations, the media and citizens around the world are joining forces to fight this crime.

On this International Day, I urge people everywhere to continue to work on innovative solutions to win the battle against corruption and to ensure that precious resources serve the peoples of the world.

UN Secretary-General, António Guterres/395

