International community should take notice of violations of human rights of Kashmiri people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and play its active role for early solution of Kashmir issue

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :International community should take notice of violations of human rights of Kashmiri people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and play its active role for early solution of Kashmir issue.

Vice Chancellor Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) Prof Dr Shahid Kamal said this while addressing a function held in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day.

He said that independence was the basic right of human being, but the Kashmiris were deprived of this right by the Indian forces.

He called for solving longstanding Kashmir issue in light of the UN resolutions. He said that scarifies of Kashmir will bring results. He said that Kashmiri people were struggling for their right of self-determination for the last seven decades but Indian forces were oppressing them through aggression.

India should realize that Kashmiri people could not be deprived of their right of freedom for a long and Pakistani nation will continue its support to Kashmiri brethren at all forums, he added.

Later, a walk was also arranged to express solidarity with Kashmir people. The participants holding banners and placard chanted slogans in favor of Kashmiri people and against Indian aggression.

Director Students' Affairs Dr Nadeem Sohail, Dr Zahid Mehmood, Dr Rizwan Ullah Kokab, Dr Saeed Ahmad and others were also present on the occasion.