Int'l Conference On Global Sustainable Development Concludes

May 09, 2022

Int'l Conference on Global Sustainable Development concludes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :The 3rd International Conference on "Global Sustainable Development (GSD): Challenges and Solutions – 2022" concluded here.

The 2-day conference was jointly organized by Dadabhoy Institute of Higher education (DIHE) Karachi; Sindh Institute of Management and Technology (SIMT); Medgar Evers College, City University of New York USA and LSi business School, Cambodia, said a statement issued here on Monday.

Keynote speeches, workshops, panel discussions, PhD thesis seminars, and presentation of research papers were on the agenda of the hybrid type conference the experts and scholars from different countries including the USA, China, Cambodia, Nigeria, India and different universities of Pakistan presented their papers and other research material online or physically.

It further informed that the conference's chairs comprised of Dean MEC of the City University of New York USA, Professor Dr.

Jo Ann Rolle; Registrar Dadabhoy Institute of Higher Education (DIHE) Karachi Pakistan, Professor Dr. Gobind M Herani; Dean of LSi Business school Cambodia Professor Dr. Pahlaj Mooli; Director Business Administration, Professor Dr. Sana Arz Bhutto.

It is the first conference of its nature which was jointly organized by four universities and two of them are from USA and Cambodia, said the Registrar DIHE Karachi, Professor Dr. Gobind M. Herani.

Besides, a large number of academicians, students and other people joined the conference in person and virtually from across the globe to address the challenges impacting the Global Sustainable Development, he maintained.

"We jointly brought different universities around the globe together and participants from more than eight countries watched its sessions online and experts from six countries contributed papers, workshops and panelists for discussions," he reiterated.

