LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab University (PU) Institute of Languages and Linguistics will organize the 8th International Conference on "Contemporary Trends in Linguistics" at 9:45 am at school of Biochemistry and Biotechnology Auditorium, New Campus on Wednesday (tomorrow).

PU Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi and President, Linguistics Association of Pakistan Dr. Ghulam Raza and scholars from across the country will attend the two-day conference.