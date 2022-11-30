(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :The International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) will be observed around the globe including Pakistan on December 03 (Saturday) with the objective to sensitize the world on disability issues and mobilize support for the dignity, rights, and well-being of persons with disabilities.

The Day will be marked under the theme "Transformative solutions for inclusive development: the role of innovation in fueling an accessible and equitable world".

Talking to APP on Wednesday, Dr. Afshan Afridi, a polio affected disabled rights activist said, "First and foremost, important issue for the person with disabilities is the acceptance from the family and society. The people with disabilities are not treated equally and from family to society no one accept these people as a part of the society".

She said that acceptance is the first step for these people towards a normal life and we need to create awareness among the families and society to treat the people with disabilities as a part of the society and provide them equal health, education and other facilities to enable them to become an active and positive citizen of the country.

She said that there was dire need of proper legislations and its implementation for the people with disabilities. Work being done on Federal level but we also need to involve provincial governments in the process to facilitate disabilities, she told.

She urged the government and all the institutions to provide equal and quality education and skills facilities to the persons with disabilities to bring them in the main stream. These people, she said should also be taken on board in the policy making process to make more effective and realistic policies for these people.

She said that although many people with disabilities needed special education facilities but beside this, many physically challenged people could get education in main stream education system. The only thing we need is to sensitize the society about the persons with disabilities to provide conducive environment to these people, she said.

About the health facilities, she was of the view that the treatment of disabled persons is very expensive while 95 percent of the disable people are from the grass root level who can't afford the expensive medical treatment.

She urged that federal as well as provincial authorities to provide special health facilities to the people with disabilities.

Dr Afshan said that due to the lack of awareness and financial opportunities the persons with disabilities were considered as a burden for family and society.

She called for devising skill development programs and equal job opportunities for the persons with disabilities to make them a valuable citizen of the society.

She mentioned that cottage industry has a lot of scope and we should provide small loans and basic training for the promotion of entrepreneurship culture in the persons with disabilities, she added.

She said that in many areas, the disability quota was still two percent while the ratio of disabilities was increasing fast. She urged the government to increase the disability quota to minimum 05 percent all over the country to facilitate these people.

She said that in educational institutions, offices and bus stands, the basic facilities like washrooms, stairs, and ramp walk throughs should be established to facilitate the people with disabilities.

She urged the media, social media and educational institutes to raise their voice and play their due role to create awareness about the rights of persons with disabilities. The success stories of these people should also be highlighted to encourage others and create acceptance for the people with disabilities.

She appreciated the brands which are providing opportunities to the persons with disabilities and making them a role model for the society.

The annual observance of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) on 3 December was proclaimed in 1992 by the United Nations General Assembly.

