Int'l Moot On Women's Mental Health Care Concludes

Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2022 | 06:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :The day-long international conference on "Women's Mental Health Care," organized by department of Psychology Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) Peshawar concluded.

The event was collaborated by Southern Methodist University, USA and sponsored by USEFP, wherein speakers from across the globe presented their papers and posters personally and through online participation.

The conference covered, depression, anxiety and suicide, mensuration and menopause issue, Infertility, parental loss and post natal depression, pregnancy, miscarriages and mental health, women and health psychology, psychotic disorders, autism, child abuse and therapeutic interventions.

A total 71 papers were presented in the conference and Ms. Wagma poster on "An Analysis of Gender Differences in Care Giver Burden and Quality of Life of Physically Challenged and Mentally Ill Individuals" was declared winner the first while Aleena Khalid's poster on "Post Traumatic Stress on Disorder Symptoms in Parents of Children with Congenital Heart Disease" secured second position.

The Chief Guest of event was Chairman Higher education Commission Pakistan, Prof Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, while Vice Chancellor, SBBC Prof Dr Safia Ahmad, the Project Director SBBWU, Dr Ume Kalsoom and representative from the USEFP, Shahram Niazi were also present on the occasion.

The chief guest emphasized on the fact that this initiative has brought experts in the field of Psychology together and they will not only be sharing their major findings with the audience but will also provide a solid foundation for further research in this field.

VC SBBWU emphasized on the importance and need of the topic "Women Mental Health Care". She said the varsity has been working earnestly for the development of the women of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for more than a decade.

The keynote speakers of the conference were Prof Dr Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan, Vice Chancellor FATA University, Prof Dr Anila Kamal, Vice Chancellor, Rawalpindi Women University, Dr Saima Sandhu from USA, Dr Rubina Hanif, Director at National Institute of Psychology, Centre of Excellence, Quaid-i-Azam University, Dr. George Holden, SMU Coordinator of the project and Prof Dr Alicia E Meuret, Director of the Anxiety and Depression Research Center (ARC) at SMU both addressed the attendees of the conference virtually.

