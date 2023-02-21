UrduPoint.com

'Intl Mother Language Day' Celebrated

February 21, 2023

'Intl Mother Language Day' celebrated

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :International Mother Language Day (Maan Boli Dehaar in Punjabi language) was observed during a special ceremony held at Pakistan sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PSGMEA).

The event was organized by the Non-Government Organization (NGO), Azad Pakistan Safe Hands Welfare Organization with an aim to promote mother languages and aware people about cultural diversity.

President Azad Pakistan Safe Hands Welfare Organization Zafar Butt, warmly welcomed all the distinguished guests and emphasized the need for practical measures to promote mother language Punjabi.

Addressing the participants as a special guest, Prof. Dr. Ehsanullah Tahir (Government Graduate College Gujranwala) said that Punjabi language was the broadest language in the world.People always 'think and dream' in their mother language so the promotion of mother language was very important.

He demanded authorities to play their positive role and arrange more such programs.

Dr. Akbar Ali Ghazi,while addressing the event said that the purpose of organizing the program was to promote our mother language Punjabi, for which it was necessary that such programs should be organized in all schools, colleges and universities of Punjab.

He highlighted that about 70 languages were spoken in Pakistan, in which the most spoken language was Punjabi.

Dr. Akbar Ali Ghazi suggested that for better guidance of children, all subjects, including science should be taught in their mother language to get better results, which is common in all developed countries.

Later,a Punjabi 'mushaira' was organized in which various poets presented their Punjabi poems and received a lot of applause from the participants.

Chairman of Allama Iqbal Step Society Lahore Mian Muhammed Sajjid, Moulana Hafiz Niaz Ahmed Al-Azhari, Khalid Latif, Professor Akhtar Cheema, Dr. Naseer Ahmed Asad, Dr. Qaiser Anees Dar, Shabbir Hussain, Khalid Mahmood Chaudhry, Rehman Amjad Murad, Chaudhry Faheem Nawaz and the people from all walks of life attended the ceremony.

