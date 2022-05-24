(@FahadShabbir)

A two-day International Serrah Conference concluded here on Tuesday at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU).

According to a press release, the conference was organized under the theme, "Training of the Young Generation for Societal Change: Guidance from Seerah".

During the conference, scholars from Pakistan, Turkey, Malaysia, UK and other countries presented 52 papers in urdu, English and Arabic and highlighted how the young generation nowadays with so many diverse issues of life may seek guidance through the life of our beloved Prophet (PBUH).

All the presenters emphasized that the teachings of the Holy Prophet should be taught at all levels of education so that the youth could be able to seek guidance from Seerat-e-Nabi.

In the inaugural session, Dr Shahana Urooj Kazmi, VC Swabi Women University stated that the youth had become the most vulnerable generation in the wake of advancement in technology which had exposed them to sensitive and intimidating content being shared on social media.

The chief guest at the closing ceremony was Ex- Vice Chancellor SBBWUP Dr Syeda Farhana Jehangir who appreciated the efforts of the entire conference team.

VC SBBWU Dr Naseem Akhtar, in her address, stated that in the era of social media, where the youth was highly distracted, the need to inculcate the Islamic teachings was a must.

She stated that all the activities of life were important for youth but there was a dire need to maintain a balance between the worldly and Islamic education and values adding that she, being the scholar of Islamic Studies would be providing the students with such platforms where they could learn more about the teachings of islam and Seerat-e-Nabi.

During the conference, two books were also launched: 'Dars-e-Kalam Allah" by Dr Tahir Mustafa, Director Seerat Chair, University of Management and Technology Lahore, and "Muhammad (SAW): The Emancipator of Humanity" by Dr Yasir Farooq, Lecturer Department of Islamic Studies, Ghazi University, Dera Ghazi Khan.