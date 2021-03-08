UrduPoint.com
Int'l Women's Day Observed In TUF

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 08:00 PM



FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Robina Farooq has said that women's role is imperative for materializing the dream of national progress and prosperity.

She stated this while addressing a function on theme "Choose to Challenge" organized by TUFIANS at The University of Faisalabad (TUF) to mark International Women Day.

She highlighted the role and importance of women for progress of a nation and said that female students are showing marvelous academic results but after completing their education, they are not taking part in professional life. She urged female students to devote themselves to their studies and come forward in practical life to play their role more efficiently for progress of their motherland.

She said that International Women's Day is observed on 8th March to reflect courage and determination of women who have played an extraordinary role in the history of their countries and communities.

Muhammad Shaukat Hayat Khan, Campus Director, Muhammad Zubair, Deputy Registrar TUF and others also addressed the function while Zahida Maqbool, Additional Registrar TUF, faculty members, staff and a large number of students were present on the occasion.

Later a walk was also arranged while university students presented tableaux, screened documentaries, and participated in speech contest.

