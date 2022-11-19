UrduPoint.com

Int'l Workshop On Sustainable And Green Energy Development Ends

Faizan Hashmi Published November 19, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Int'l Workshop on Sustainable and Green Energy Development ends

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :A one-day International Workshop on Sustainable and Green Energy Development was organized by the Department of Civil Engineering, UET Peshawar in collaboration with Universite' Le Havre Normandie, France at the University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar (UETP) here Saturday.

The aim of the workshop was to provide a platform for an open discussion among national, international researchers and students on sustainable and green energy development, finding solutions for minimizing impact of climate change and beneficial reuse of waste material in a sustainable and environmentally friendly manner.

The chief guest of the workshop was Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Hussain, Vice Chancellor, UET Peshawar while the keynote speakers included Dr. Ahmed Benamar, Universite' Le Havre Normandie, France, Dr. Hussein Kanbar, Universite' Le Havre Normandie, France, Dr. Arjumand Nizami, HELVETAS Swiss Interco-operation, Pakistan, Dr. Jawad Ali HELVETAS Germany and Prof. Dr. Irshad Ahmad, Chairman Department of Civil Engineering, UET Peshawar.

The Vice Chancellor UET Peshawar, Prof Dr. Iftikhar Hussain welcomed the participants from abroad and Pakistan. He urged that academia need to put concerted efforts for addressing the climate change issues and find sustainable solutions. He further elaborated on recent devastating floods as a wake-up call for all, and it demands a serious action from all the stakeholders.

The speakers called out for wide spread sensitization on climate change and its drastic effects on human society through public awareness and advocacy. Dr. Arjuman Nizami, Country Director, Helvetas, Swiss Cooperation said, the think tanks need to address the challenges of climate change effects and offer new frameworks and solutions for integration at policymaking level.

Dr. Ahmed Benamar from University of Lehavre France explained the treatment process of dredged sediments for safe dumping and potential use in construction i.e ground improvement. Dr. Hussein Kanbar from University of Lehavre France also mentioned the importance of pre-treated dredged sediments, their useful and economical usage for agriculture purposes.

Dr. Irshad Ahmad, Chairman Civil Engineering Department, UET Peshawar, Pakistan concluded the workshop proceedings by mentioning the importance of utilization of waste material like waste tires, waste glass, plastic, rubber etc., for economical, sustainable and environmentally friendly construction. Dr. Irshad thanked all the distinguished national and international keynote speakers and participants for attending the workshop. Dr. Irshad vowed to fulfill the responsibility of spreading awareness about climate change realization, development of sustainable and green construction processes#

