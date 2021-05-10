Intra city, inter district, province public transport remained closed

The Intra city, inter district and inter provincial public transport across the province remained closed on Monday in accordance with the directions of National Command Operation Center (NCOC) and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :The Intra city, inter district and inter provincial public transport across the province remained closed on Monday in accordance with the directions of National Command Operation Center (NCOC) and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

Along with the bazaars, all of the major public and private bus terminals including Haji Camp Adda, Lahore Adda, Charsadda and Kohat Adda remained completely closed, while the BRT operation also remained suspended.

According to BRT spokesman the BRT bus service would remain terminated from May 8 to 16 as per the government orders.

On the other hand, passengers going to other cities on Eid are facing severe difficulties in traveling as the private vehicles are charging very high due to the condition of 50 percent passengers by NCOC.

The commuters urged the government to take notice of heavy fares being charged by private cabs, adding that hundreds have been stranded within the city due to the ban on public transport.