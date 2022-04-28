Intra-Party Election of BAP to be held on May 9: Manzoor Kakar

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Secretary General Senator Manzoor Ahmad Kakar on Thursday said that intra party elections of Balochistan Awami Party would be held on May 9.

In a statement issued here, Senator Manzoor Ahmad Kakar said that the intra-party elections of BAP to be held on May 9, 2022 at 12 noon at the Boy Scouts Headquarters near MPAs Hostel, Hali Road,Quetta. He directed all the members to be punctual.