MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has said that investment in the gemstone and Jewellery sector in Pakistan and Azad Kashmir would be helpful in stabilizing the country's economy.

Addressing the inaugural function of the 3rd Annual Gems and Jewellery Exhibition organized by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industries here at Serena Hotel Islamabad today, the president said that Azad Kashmir also has vast reserves of precious stones. "Massive gem deposits in AJK can change the socio-economic status of the entire region", he said, adding that investment in this particular sector can go a long way to help attain the goal of self-sufficiency.

The PTI government, he said, would provide all kinds of assistance and support to investors in this regard. Referring to peaceful and investment friendly policies of the government, he said that besides gemstones, AJK offers huge investment in other sectors.

Earlier, on his arrival the President was received by the RCCI President Nadeem Rauf and senior office bearers of union. Barrister Chaudhry also visited different stalls set up by local and international participants in the exhibition.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice Azad Jammu and Kashmir Supreme Court Raja Saeed Akram Khan called on President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry at Kashmir House and discussed in detail the issues of mutual interest.