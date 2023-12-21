IoU dialogue on rethinking urban development extends Youth Eco-Entrepreneurship opportunities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Institute of Urbanism (IoU) dialogue on Thursday extended a unique opportunity for Eco-Entrepreneurship to the youth working on innovative solutions to rethink urban development in the country through sustainable and environment-friendly solutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) The Institute of Urbanism (IoU) dialogue on Thursday extended a unique opportunity for Eco-Entrepreneurship to the youth working on innovative solutions to rethink urban development in the country through sustainable and environment-friendly solutions.

The Institute of Urbanism and the school of Leadership Foundation with the support of the U.S. Embassy under the Green Urban Development programme organised the crucial dialogue titled "Rethinking Urban Development in Pakistan: The Potential of Youth for Eco-Entrepreneurship".

The dialogue convened members of civil society, academia, experts, civic agencies' representatives from the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad and journalists with the aim to undertake a critical assessment of current and future urban trends, incorporate sustainability principles in urban development and unite thinkers and implementers to co-create solutions.

In recognition of the significant role of youth and its exponential share in the country's total population, the forum focused on empowering them to contribute actively to environmental protection. The Quaid-i-Azam University students' four groups participated in the contest to fetch the grant for their start-ups to be scaled up for urban development.

The Green Urban Development School (GUDS) grant-winning team each received Rs 500,000 to further develop and scale their projects on urban development in Islamabad. These projects, driven by technical innovations, focus on addressing challenges related to green infrastructure, water conservation and waste management.

Senior Research Fellow, IoU, Dr Ejaz Ahmed said the growing population and expanding urban landscape of the Federal capital it was imperative to engage youth to come up with new and innovative ideas to protect the rapidly vanishing natural landscape. However, the role of youth is significant while acting as a driver of change and resilience, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Managing Director, SoLF, Mariyam Iran said, "Investing in youth engagement in climate adaptation research is the catalyst for a resilient and environmentally just future in Pakistan."

The winning teams engaged in group discussions and later shared their ideas with the participants whereas all the students were conferred with appreciation certificates.