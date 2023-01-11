ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :A two-day workshop on strategic communication organized by Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) concluded here on Wednesday.

The purpose of the workshop was to discuss on strategies that Pakistan should adopt for narrative building in the national interest.

The different topics of discussion included 'Digital journalism and storytelling, 'Developing through dialogue and advocacy, 'Understanding the Social Media Landscape-From Democratization to Disinformation, 'StratComm in Foreign Policy', 'Understanding Medium Shift in Narrative Building' and 'Governance, Policy making, and Strategic Communications.

The speakers included Advocacy Specialist IPRI Talha ul Huda, motivational speaker, and Nelson Mandela Award winner Syed Ali Abbas Zaidi, public communication specialist Waqas Jan, Dawn's Foreign Affairs correspondent Baqir Sajjad Syed, Senior Editor The News Aamir Ghauri, senior journalist Essa Hasan Naqvi, Controller ptv World Aoun Sah, and senior communication specialist Dr.

Adnan Rafiq ,while Keynote address was delivered by Spokesperson for the Foreign Office Ambassador Mumtaz Zahra Baloch.

During the conference, experts on media and policy-makers noted that effective media communication was the need of the hour.

The speakers stressed for strategic dialogue, communication, and storytelling.They also discussed the evolution and the impact of social media on the narrative of the nation.

There were constructive discussions on the role of fake news, propaganda, and non-state actors in media muzzling and vested corners.

Certificates were distributed among the participants of the two-day workshop.

Besides President IPRI Ambassador Dr Raza Muhammad opened the workshop, Director Research Dr Raashid Wali Janjua, Director StratCom IPRI Siddiq Humayun, Ambassador Asif Durrani, media specialists, journalists, editors from the Federal, and other notables of capital participated in the event.