Iran Bound Peace & Friendship Bikers Rally Reaches Multan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sat 03rd August 2019 | 05:05 PM

Iran bound peace & friendship bikers rally reaches Multan

A 16-member Lahore to Tehran Peace and Friendship Bikers Rally, titled "Yar-e- Mun Iran", reached here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) : A 16-member Lahore to Tehran Peace and Friendship Bikers Rally, titled "Yar-e- Mun Iran", reached here on Saturday.

International biker Makaram Khan Tareen is leading the Peace and Friendship rally. The aim of rally is to improve friendly ties and tourism between Pakistan and Iran, said Makaram Khan while talking to APP.

The team started its journey from Khana-e-Farhang Lahore on August 2. The motorcycle rally would gave message to the whole world that both the countries were safe.

The rally would cover 7400 kilometres from Lahore to Tehran and vice versa. Describing the route, Makaram Khan said the rally would reach Tehran on August 14 and participate in the independence day ceremony to be held at Pakistan Embassy.

The tourists would also visit historic places in Zahdan, Yazd, Qum, Isfahan and Tehran.

Your Thoughts and Comments

