Iranian cultural counselor stresses family’s role in societal resilience amid Palestinian struggle

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Iran Embassy’s Cultural Counselor, Majid Meshki underscored the pivotal role of a robust family structure in fostering resilience within societies drawing inspiration from the unwavering spirit of Palestinian nation.

Addressing a seminar on “Impact of War in Gaza on the families, women and children of Palestine and the Responsibility of Women’’, recently held here at a local hotel, he emphasized the enduring strength of nations rooted in familial bonds.

Meshki said how the Palestinian people, despite enduring decades of conflict and oppression, had demonstrated remarkable resilience in their struggle for self-determination. He highlighted their steadfastness in the face of adversity, citing their 75-year-long quest for justice and freedom as a testament to their unwavering determination and resilience.

“The world should draw inspiration from the Gazans,” Meshki asserted, urging global leaders to heed the lessons of perseverance and fortitude embodied by the Palestinian people. He emphasized that the sacrifices made by Palestinians throughout their history served as a beacon of hope for the realization of an independent Palestinian state, with Al-Quds (Jerusalem) as its rightful capital.

Throughout the seminar, participants engaged in discussions on the profound impact of war on Palestinian families, particularly women and children, shedding light on the human cost of conflict and the urgent need for international action to alleviate their suffering.

Umme Muhammad, President Musawemeen Campaigns, urged the Muslim Ummah to let the Palestinian opt for two state solution adding that it did not mean that “we are going to accept and recognized Israel.”

Sidiqa Kainat, President Rawalpindi/Islamabad Women Wing Chapter of Majlise Wahdate Muslimeen, recited a heartfelt poem in solidarity with the Palestine nation.

Advocate Shaia Gulzar Naeemi, President Women Wing of Jammat-e-Ehl-e-Haram, said it was not a war but a genocide of Palestinian nation. She said it was a good move to boycott the Israeli products urging the local companies to improve the standard of their products. She urged the Muslim world to be united to cope with the issues being confronted the Muslim Ummah across the world.

Afshan Kiani, Vice Chairperson Human Rights Council of Pakistan and Soch Aurat, lamented that humanity was being insulted in Palestine by Israel through human rights violations. She also opined to create awareness about the human rights within our society.

Khadijah Naqvi, President of the Women Wing of Imamia Organization Pakistan, said women could not be considered weak, as it was they who’s trained a nation.

Humaira Tayyaba, Founder and Team Lead Save Gaza Campaign, said the Palestinians ethnic cleansing was being conducted by Israel and the world was playing a role of silent spectator. She was of the opinion that we should stage a peaceful protest demonstration to express solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Aisha Syed, General Secretary Women Wing of Jamat-e-Islami, said the western world was supporting Israel while the Muslim countries were disintegrated over Palestine issue. She urged the Muslim leaders to be united to pressure Israel to stop its brutalities in Gaza.

At the end, an unveiling ceremony of the book – islam Ka Aaeni Nizam (The Constitutional System of Islam) was held, authored by Dr Mansoreh Zarean and Munira Zarean and translated by Muhammad Ali Tawheedi.

