ICT Police conducts grand search operation in Tarnol, Golra areas; 40 suspicious individuals detained

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police conducted a grand search and combing operation in various localities under the jurisdiction of Tarnol and Golra police stations as part of ongoing efforts to eliminate criminal elements from the Federal capital.

A police spokesperson told APP on Saturday that the operation was carried out under the special directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi to curb crime and enhance public safety across Islamabad.

During the operation, police teams checked 170 individuals, 80 houses, 63 motorcycles, and 16 vehicles.

As a result, 40 suspicious individuals were taken into custody and shifted to the concerned police stations for further verification and legal proceedings.

The spokesperson said that the Islamabad Police, under the supervision of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Muhammad Jawad Tariq, is continuing its aggressive crackdown against criminal networks, drug dealers, and land grabbers without any discrimination.

DIG Tariq stated that these search operations are aimed at tightening the noose around anti-social elements and improving the overall security environment in the city.

