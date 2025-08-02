Under PM’s Directive, Separate Immigration Counters For Foreigners To Be Set Up
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 02, 2025 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) On the directive of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, a decision has been made to establish separate immigration counters at all international airports of the country for the convenience of foreign passengers.
“The decision has been taken to promote tourism in Pakistan, ensuring continuity in business activities and providing further facilitation to the foreign investment, “PM Office Media Wing, on Saturday, said in a press release.
The establishment of these counters would reduce the immigration processing time at the airports, besides, after the establishment of these separate and designated counters for foreigners, the Pakistani citizens returning to the motherland would be able to complete their immigration process in a shorter time.
“Government’s initiative is part of a strategy to make Pakistan more attractive and friendly for the global tourists, investors and business delegations,” it was further added.
