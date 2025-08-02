Open Menu

Under PM’s Directive, Separate Immigration Counters For Foreigners To Be Set Up

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 02, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Under PM’s directive, separate immigration counters for foreigners to be set up

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) On the directive of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, a decision has been made to establish separate immigration counters at all international airports of the country for the convenience of foreign passengers.

“The decision has been taken to promote tourism in Pakistan, ensuring continuity in business activities and providing further facilitation to the foreign investment, “PM Office Media Wing, on Saturday, said in a press release.

The establishment of these counters would reduce the immigration processing time at the airports, besides, after the establishment of these separate and designated counters for foreigners, the Pakistani citizens returning to the motherland would be able to complete their immigration process in a shorter time.

“Government’s initiative is part of a strategy to make Pakistan more attractive and friendly for the global tourists, investors and business delegations,” it was further added.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

2 hours ago
 UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Enduranc ..

UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..

9 hours ago
 UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in ..

UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain

11 hours ago
 UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu ..

UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..

13 hours ago
 Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed ..

Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan

13 hours ago
27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 ..

27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs

13 hours ago
 ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seize ..

ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21. ..

13 hours ago
 Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari t ..

Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence

13 hours ago
 Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton ..

Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton management activities

13 hours ago
 Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedent ..

Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedented rate': UNICEF

13 hours ago
 PFA takes action against substandard food in Chini ..

PFA takes action against substandard food in Chiniot

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan