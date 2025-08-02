Ahsan Iqbal Meets Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 02, 2025 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal, met the Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong in Beijing.
Vice Minister Sun Weidong warmly received Minister Ahsan Iqbal upon his arrival, said a press release issued here on Saturday.
During the meeting, both sides discussed matters of mutual interest with a particular focus on the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), especially industrial development and business-to-business cooperation.
Ahsan Iqbal conveyed the message of goodwill from Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to the Chinese leadership.
Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations.
The minister remarked that during Sun Weidong’s diplomatic tenure in Pakistan, we transformed the CPEC journey from a paper plan into a multi-billion-dollar reality.
The minister appreciated China’s unwavering support for Pakistan during recent regional tension and said, The people of Pakistan take pride in the everlasting friendship with the leadership and people of China.
Ahsan Iqbal praised China’s leadership for playing a constructive role in global peace.
He added, “Pakistan-China friendship continues to grow stronger with every passing day and changing circumstances.
”
He remarked that China’s development model remains a source of inspiration for Pakistan. Learning from China’s experience, Pakistan is moving toward building an export-oriented and technology-driven economy, he added.
He further stated that the Five Es framework under the URAAN Pakistan initiative is fully aligned with the vision of CPEC Phase II.
“The core objective of URAAN Pakistan is to ensure economic, social, and institutional stability through people-centric reforms,” the minister said.
He emphasized that industrial and technological sectors will be key pillars in the second phase of CPEC.
He further added that our top priority is to develop a skilled, educated, and capable workforce.
He added that business-to-business cooperation will help further expand the scope of CPEC.
Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong reaffirmed China’s strong commitment to enhancing cooperation with Pakistan across various sectors.
He said that Pakistan’s Five Es framework offers a promising path toward economic stability and self-reliance.
He further stated that Minister Ahsan Iqbal is highly respected in China for his leadership and vital role in the execution of CPEC projects.
