More daycare centers needed in federal capital: residents demand

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) Civil Society has demanded Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the Ministry of Human Rights that they should create more public childcare services, especially in areas with a high concentration of working women, such as G-6, G-9, and Blue Area.

While a few state-run daycare facilities do exist — such as the one near Rawal Lake — residents argue there are too less number of daycare centres to meet the growing demand. Working mothers, especially those from low and middle-income households, often face difficulty finding reliable, affordable childcare during office hours.

Nusrat Bano, a government employee and mother of two kids, Islamabad, said: “There is only one government daycare near my office, and it’s already full. I have to leave my child with a neighbor, which is risky and not always dependable.

”

As more women join the workforce in Pakistan’s capital, citizens and civil society activists are raising concerns over the lack of adequate government daycare centers in Islamabad.

Advocates for women's rights, Aliyea Hina, said the issue is not just about convenience — it's about enabling economic participation. “Without adequate daycare, many women are forced to choose between a career and their children,” said activist Mehnaz Akbar.

Officials from the Ministry of Human Rights acknowledged the problem and assured that new proposals for expanding daycare access are under review. However, no timelines have been confirmed.

Until then, many working mothers in the Federal capital continue to juggle responsibilities in a system that has yet to fully support them.

