More Daycare Centers Needed In Federal Capital: Residents Demand
Umer Jamshaid Published August 02, 2025 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) Civil Society has demanded Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the Ministry of Human Rights that they should create more public childcare services, especially in areas with a high concentration of working women, such as G-6, G-9, and Blue Area.
While a few state-run daycare facilities do exist — such as the one near Rawal Lake — residents argue there are too less number of daycare centres to meet the growing demand. Working mothers, especially those from low and middle-income households, often face difficulty finding reliable, affordable childcare during office hours.
Nusrat Bano, a government employee and mother of two kids, Islamabad, said: “There is only one government daycare near my office, and it’s already full. I have to leave my child with a neighbor, which is risky and not always dependable.
”
As more women join the workforce in Pakistan’s capital, citizens and civil society activists are raising concerns over the lack of adequate government daycare centers in Islamabad.
Advocates for women's rights, Aliyea Hina, said the issue is not just about convenience — it's about enabling economic participation. “Without adequate daycare, many women are forced to choose between a career and their children,” said activist Mehnaz Akbar.
Officials from the Ministry of Human Rights acknowledged the problem and assured that new proposals for expanding daycare access are under review. However, no timelines have been confirmed.
Until then, many working mothers in the Federal capital continue to juggle responsibilities in a system that has yet to fully support them.
\778
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025
UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..
UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain
UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan
27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs
ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21. ..
Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence
Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton management activities
Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedented rate': UNICEF
PFA takes action against substandard food in Chiniot
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mushaal Mullick presses forums to act against India’s heinous violations in IIOJK with documented ..43 minutes ago
-
Hurriyat leadership label August 5 annexation as betrayal of Kashmiris’ trust & UN principles43 minutes ago
-
All Pakistan Chief Minister Balochistan Football Gold Cup concludes successfully12 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen bilateral ties, promote regional peace12 hours ago
-
Various programs to be organised in Balochistan on Youm-i-Istehsal12 hours ago
-
Director General Livestock Sindh, Dr. Hizbullah Bhutto pays surprise visit to veterinary hospital at ..12 hours ago
-
DPM, Iranian FM reaffirm commitment to bolster ties12 hours ago
-
Former MD Wasa passes away12 hours ago
-
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan13 hours ago
-
27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs13 hours ago
-
ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21.5 million13 hours ago
-
Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence13 hours ago