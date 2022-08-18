UrduPoint.com

Irrigation Minister Visits Areas To Review Rain Situation

Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Irrigation minister visits areas to review rain situation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Irrigation and the Focal Person for Rain Emergency in Hyderabad Jam Khan Shoro along with Deputy Commissioner Fawad Ghaffar Soomro visited different areas of the city and reviewed the rain situation.

The provincial minister, while visiting different areas of the city late on Wednesday night, directed the concerned officers to perform their duties gracefully in view of the rainy situation.

He warned the officers that any kind of negligence in this regard will not be tolerated.

Jam Khan Shoro directed all the officers including the Deputy Commissioner to keep the pumping stations functional for the drainage of rainwater so as to save the public from the inconvenience and hardship.

