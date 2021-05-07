IRSA releases 174,700 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 174,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 204,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1404.40 feet, which was 20.40 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 65,800 and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1108.80 feet, which was 68.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 59,200 and 50,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 90,100, 51,500 and 14,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 55,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 8,200 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.