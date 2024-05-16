IRSA releases 192,000 cusecs water

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 192,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 200,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1470.57 feet and was 72.57 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 56,600 cusecs and 65,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1174.60 feet, which was 124.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 56,700 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 95,000, 101,200, 44,300 and 13,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 64,400 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 8,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.