IRSA Releases 253,900 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 12:20 PM

IRSA releases 253,900 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 253,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 341,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1468.60 feet, which was 82.60 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 193,700 cusecs and outflow as 125,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1229.80 feet, which was 189.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 33,600 cusecs and 15,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 174,600, 169,600 and 52,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 48,900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 33,200 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

