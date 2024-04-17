IRSA Releases 268,800 Cusecs Water
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2024 | 07:03 PM
Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 268,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 394,700 cusecs
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 268,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 394,700 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1428.52 feet and was 30.52 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 71,400 cusecs and 5,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1119.20 feet, which was 69.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 79,500 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 144,500, 38,800, 35,800 and 7,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 202,700 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 36,600 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.
Recent Stories
Provincial government's resolve: relief amid economic challenges
IMF says global debt levels face 'Great Election Year' risk
Lyari gangster killed, another arrested in police encounter
Cabinet directs NFS&R Ministry to take steps for meeting wheat procurement targe ..
Preventing crimes against women, kids top priority: CCPO
Hezbollah says targeted Israel base in retaliation for fighters' killing
Croatia votes after bitter PM-president fight
QS Ranking: QAU top among Pak universities, 315th globally
LESCO detects 271 power pilferers in 24 hours
DC sets new rates for tandoori roti
Swiss parliament wants ban on extremist symbols
DC chaired meeting regarding pending cases of revenue
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Provincial government's resolve: relief amid economic challenges9 minutes ago
-
Lyari gangster killed, another arrested in police encounter9 minutes ago
-
Cabinet directs NFS&R Ministry to take steps for meeting wheat procurement target10 minutes ago
-
Preventing crimes against women, kids top priority: CCPO8 minutes ago
-
QS Ranking: QAU top among Pak universities, 315th globally8 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 271 power pilferers in 24 hours8 minutes ago
-
DC sets new rates for tandoori roti19 minutes ago
-
DC chaired meeting regarding pending cases of revenue8 minutes ago
-
Sikh pilgrims reach Kartarpur8 minutes ago
-
8 dead, 1,338 injured in Punjab road accidents8 minutes ago
-
Vocational training to help drug addicts come out of dejection mode, says commissioner8 minutes ago
-
President for strengthening economic, cultural ties with Turkiye8 minutes ago