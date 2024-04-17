Open Menu

IRSA Releases 268,800 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2024 | 07:03 PM

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 268,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 394,700 cusecs

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1428.52 feet and was 30.52 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 71,400 cusecs and 5,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1119.20 feet, which was 69.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 79,500 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 144,500, 38,800, 35,800 and 7,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 202,700 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 36,600 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.

