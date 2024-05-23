IRSA releases 272,000 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 272,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 302,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1468.31 feet and was 70.31 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 112,000 cusecs and 100,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1178.55 feet, which was 128.55 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 63,000 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 143,500, 136,700, 70,700 and 26,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 83,700 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 23,100 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.