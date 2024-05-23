Open Menu

IRSA Releases 272,000 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2024 | 11:30 AM

IRSA releases 272,000 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 272,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 302,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1468.31 feet and was 70.31 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 112,000 cusecs and 100,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1178.55 feet, which was 128.55 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 63,000 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 143,500, 136,700, 70,700 and 26,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 83,700 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 23,100 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on day-long visit

PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on day-long visit

6 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024

3 hours ago
 ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's d ..

ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's directors

12 hours ago
 Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risk ..

Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risks at Seoul summit

12 hours ago
 DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about proje ..

DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about projects

12 hours ago
Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action again ..

Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action against negligent officials

12 hours ago
 Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increas ..

Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increasingly desperate' situation: U ..

12 hours ago
 Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president

Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president

12 hours ago
 Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan meets Ir ..

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan meets Iranian envoy

12 hours ago
 Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Promotes ..

Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Promotes 12 Junior Engineers to Senior ..

13 hours ago
 PM meets Turkish VP, FM, Emir of Qatar

PM meets Turkish VP, FM, Emir of Qatar

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan