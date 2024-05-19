Open Menu

IRSA Releases 274,000 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2024 | 12:50 PM

IRSA releases 274,000 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 274,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 284,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1468.04 feet and was 70.04 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 86,300 cusecs and 90,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1176.15 feet, which was 126.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 64,200 cusecs and 50,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 151,200, 102,600, 70,800 and 14,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 96,400 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 22,900 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

14 hours ago
 'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in ' ..

'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'

14 hours ago
 UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah sinc ..

UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation

14 hours ago
 CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT cit ..

CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore

14 hours ago
PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make busine ..

PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier

14 hours ago
 Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28

Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28

14 hours ago
 Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off R ..

Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off Romania

14 hours ago
 Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign in ..

Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign influence' law

14 hours ago
 600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested

600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested

14 hours ago
 Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gatheri ..

Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gathering

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan