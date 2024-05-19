IRSA Releases 274,000 Cusecs Water
Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 274,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 284,500 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1468.04 feet and was 70.04 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 86,300 cusecs and 90,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1176.15 feet, which was 126.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 64,200 cusecs and 50,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 151,200, 102,600, 70,800 and 14,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 96,400 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 22,900 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
