IRSA releases 63,700 cusecs water

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 63,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 50,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1491.96 feet and was 93.96 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 15,300 cusecs while outflow as 32,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1130.80 feet, which was 80.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 13,300 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 28,700, 40,200, 29,800 and 9,600 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 11,900 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 400 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.